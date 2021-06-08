Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) by 196.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,030 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.20% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 46,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $2,856,000.

NYSEARCA BFEB opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86.

