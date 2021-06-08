Insider Selling: Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Director Martha J. Demski sold 2,000 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $10,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ADMS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. 209,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,303. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $202.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ADMS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.