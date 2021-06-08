Insider Selling: Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Senior Officer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$50,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$241,920.

TSE GEO opened at C$2.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$117.04 million and a PE ratio of 7.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.11. Geodrill Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$1.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$38.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Geodrill Limited will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEO. Cormark boosted their target price on Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

