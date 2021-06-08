Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Director Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,091,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,861,739. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162,366 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,317,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 138.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,294 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,167 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

