Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Director Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,091,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,861,739. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162,366 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,317,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 138.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,294 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,167 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.
