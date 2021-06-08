Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) General Counsel Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ OSIS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.06. 94,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,178. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.11 and a 1-year high of $101.78.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. B. Riley upped their target price on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,943,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $8,169,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,083,000 after purchasing an additional 68,133 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after purchasing an additional 64,855 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,923,000 after purchasing an additional 62,306 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

