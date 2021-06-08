Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells 10,416 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,052,531.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $2,367,825.84.

On Monday, May 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $1,032,187.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $7,205,720.77.

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.69. 7,092,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,192,550. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after buying an additional 202,320 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

