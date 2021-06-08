Insider Selling: Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CFO Sells 19,719 Shares of Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CFO J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $140,990.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 834,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,179.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

QMCO opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $405.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.22. Quantum Co. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Quantum by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Quantum by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on QMCO shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Quantum in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

