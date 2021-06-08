Insider Selling: Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) COO Sells 12,135 Shares of Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $334,319.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE UIS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 425,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.57. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Unisys by 573.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Unisys by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Unisys by 123.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

