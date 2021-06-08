Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $91.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Integer Holdings’ higher demand for ventilator and patient monitoring components in the first quarter of 2021 buoy optimism. The company was successful in reducing its net total debt by $25 million in the first quarter. Improvement in Cardiac and Neuromodulation business is a positive. Solid guidance for 2021 looks promising. A stable liquidity position is an added plus. Integer Holdings’ first quarter results were better-than-expected. Over the past six months, Integer Holdings has outperformed its industry. Yet, declines across Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics and Portable Medical and Cardio & Vascular sub-segments witnessed in the quarter under review is concerning. Also, contraction in both gross and operating margins does not bode well. Cut-throat competition in niche markets and economic volatility due to COVID-19 raises apprehension.”

ITGR opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.15. Integer has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $98.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integer will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,086,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Integer by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 930,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after acquiring an additional 264,072 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,149,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,923,000 after acquiring an additional 241,228 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter worth about $21,209,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,101,000 after acquiring an additional 229,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

