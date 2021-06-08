Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Intellinetics, Inc. is a content services software company. Its flagship platform consists of IntelliCloud(TM). The company serves health and human services, education and law enforcement sector. Intellinetics, Inc.is based in Columbus, Ohio. “

Shares of INLX stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $9.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.01. Intellinetics has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $5.74.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million. Intellinetics had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Analysts anticipate that Intellinetics will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

