Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPAR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.65. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.