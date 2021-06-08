Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.320-9.370 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $8.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $465.26. The stock had a trading volume of 61,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,066. The company has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.89. Intuit has a 52 week low of $274.19 and a 52 week high of $463.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

