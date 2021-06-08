Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Sets New 52-Week High at $464.11

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $464.11 and last traded at $463.40, with a volume of 35067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $457.21.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $126.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 56,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 879.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

