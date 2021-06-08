Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,086,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,469,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after acquiring an additional 582,819 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after buying an additional 326,121 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,556,000. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,216,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.12. 187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $21.46.

