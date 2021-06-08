Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE) Position Boosted by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

PBEE opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.74. Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

