Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Essex Financial Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.0% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $22,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.38. The company had a trading volume of 459,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,454,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $231.47 and a 1-year high of $342.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

