Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $336.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $231.47 and a one year high of $342.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

