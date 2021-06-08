Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Guess’ (GES)

Guess’ (NYSE: GES) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/28/2021 – Guess’ had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $33.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Guess’ had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Guess’ was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Guess? has outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining on its solid digital efforts and expense control. Notably, its e-commerce business in North America and Europe rose 38% year over year in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Certainly, Guess?’s online business is poised for growth, though it is likely to entail high costs. Additionally, the company is on track with its six key strategies, including organization and culture, functional capacities, brand relevance, customer focus, product brilliance and international footprint. Moreover, the company’s SG&A costs have been declining year over year for the past few quarters, thanks to solid expense control. However, its revenues remain troubled by pandemic-led low demand, temporary store closures and capacity constraints — mainly in Europe and Canada.”

5/19/2021 – Guess’ had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

GES opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 2.24. Guess’, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.92 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Guess”s payout ratio is -642.86%.

In other Guess’ news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $822,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 5,684.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 3.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

