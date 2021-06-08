Investors Buy Large Volume of Advanced Energy Industries Call Options (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 667 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,234% compared to the average daily volume of 50 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $102.98 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 201,426 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.