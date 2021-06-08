Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on INVH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 573,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,037,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.39. 3,871,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,009. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

