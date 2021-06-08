IOG (LON:IOG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IOG (LON:IOG) in a research note published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 30 ($0.39) price objective on the stock.

IOG stock opened at GBX 22.13 ($0.29) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.55. The stock has a market cap of £106.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.51. IOG has a 1 year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 23 ($0.30).

IOG Company Profile

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

