IOG (LON:IOG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IOG (LON:IOG) in a research note published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 30 ($0.39) price objective on the stock.

IOG stock opened at GBX 22.13 ($0.29) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.55. The stock has a market cap of £106.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.51. IOG has a 1 year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 23 ($0.30).

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

