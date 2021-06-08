iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 953.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,048 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $38,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.88. 6,829,326 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.14.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.