iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,635,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,238,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.81. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

