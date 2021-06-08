iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,191 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $16,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $127.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.81. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.76 and a 12 month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

