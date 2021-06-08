Islay Capital Management LLC Has $122,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $2,227,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $1,538,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in General Mills by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

