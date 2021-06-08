Islay Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,195 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,014,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

