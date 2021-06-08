Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.97. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 11,858 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a market cap of $582.29 million, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 7.37%. Analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

