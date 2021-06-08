ITV (LON:ITV) Sets New 52-Week High at $132.55

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 132.55 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.73), with a volume of 6532636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.45 ($1.72).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ITV from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 117 ($1.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 18.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 376.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other news, insider Kyla Mullins sold 260,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £325,907.50 ($425,800.24). Also, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £1,935 ($2,528.09). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 86,121 shares of company stock worth $10,432,641.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

