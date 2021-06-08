J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the grocer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SBRY. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 263.33 ($3.44).

SBRY opened at GBX 263.40 ($3.44) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 251.77. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The company has a market capitalization of £5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.06%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

