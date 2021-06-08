J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JSAIY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

JSAIY opened at $15.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9796 per share. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.67%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

