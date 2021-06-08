Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 239 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,125,000 after acquiring an additional 86,049 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $175.10 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.40 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The firm has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

