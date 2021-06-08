Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,058 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IP opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. International Paper has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.50.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

