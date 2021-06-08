Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 1,758 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

