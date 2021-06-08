Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 8,615 Shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF by 490.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 78,153 shares during the period.

Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26. Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

