Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Gap Down to $36.35

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.35, but opened at $34.38. Jamf shares last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 2,250 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAMF. Mizuho lowered their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -242.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

