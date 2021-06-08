JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JDSPY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of JDSPY stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $13.85. 364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

