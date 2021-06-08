Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of At Home Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for At Home Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 66.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HOME. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $36.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.53. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in At Home Group by 646.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $807,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $396,024.00. Insiders sold a total of 106,796 shares of company stock worth $3,232,880 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

