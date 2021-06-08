Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAP. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.37.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $193.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.19. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $130.33 and a 52-week high of $210.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 509,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,575,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,907,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

