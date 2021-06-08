Jennison Associates LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 97.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,303,759 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.47. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

