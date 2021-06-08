Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 1,020.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.93.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $329.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.72 and a 12-month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

