Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,981,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in UMH Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 84.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 533,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 243,656 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in UMH Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders bought 158 shares of company stock valued at $3,004 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Aegis started coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on UMH Properties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.