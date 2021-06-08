Jennison Associates LLC Sells 43,338 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,338 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 91,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 57,899 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in KB Home by 1,041.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in KB Home by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.41.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.93.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.