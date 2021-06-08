Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 19.60%.

JFIN opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.16. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40.

JFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Jiayin Group from $5.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

