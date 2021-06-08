Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 50 on August 3rd

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $20.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JMAT opened at GBX 3,187.81 ($41.65) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,174.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. The stock has a market cap of £6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.08. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,978 ($25.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94).

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,173 ($41.46) per share, for a total transaction of £380.76 ($497.47). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 36 shares of company stock worth $112,512.

JMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,805 ($36.65).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

