Johnson Rice Lowers EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to Hold

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00. Johnson Rice’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.08.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.92. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 870.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,666 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

