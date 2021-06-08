Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) CEO Richard Bloxam Sells 1,500 Shares

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $205.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $211.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.42.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $40,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
