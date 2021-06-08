Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) CEO Richard Bloxam Sells 1,500 Shares

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $205.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $211.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $40,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

