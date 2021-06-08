JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

LNDAF stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $1.91.

Línea Directa Aseguradora Company Profile

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

