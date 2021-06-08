JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $73.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GM. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.29.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE GM opened at $63.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17. General Motors has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the transaction, the president now owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,509,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,030,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,610 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.