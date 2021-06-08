JUST (JST) Price Reaches $0.0654 on Top Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, JUST has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. JUST has a market cap of $147.83 million and $127.22 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0654 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00065100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00244121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.25 or 0.00227707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.66 or 0.01241270 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,475.86 or 0.99967927 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

