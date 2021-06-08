Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio Sells 11,585 Shares

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 11,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $133,111.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of KLR stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.28. 688,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.49. Kaleyra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25.
Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). On average, analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
About Kaleyra
Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.